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<p>Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome</p><p>FREE 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty</p><p>OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.</p><p>Price: $5,499 + HST & Licensing</p><p>Fully Safety Certified</p><p>2010 Ford Fusion SE</p><p>A reliable, spacious, and comfortable daily driver offering a smooth ride and excellent value.</p><p>Top Features:</p><p>• Extras: Comes with Two Sets of Tires (Both on Rims) & FREE Rust Proofing!</p><p>• Engine: Reliable 2.5L 4-Cylinder.</p><p>• Interior: Premium Cloth Seating with Power Drivers Seat.</p><p>• Comfort: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks.</p><p>• Tech: AM/FM/CD Audio with Auxiliary Input.</p><p>Status:</p><p>• 151,152 Kilometers</p><p>• Well-Maintained</p><p>• Very Clean Interior & Exterior</p><p>Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).</p><p>Call or Text Kapil: 437-766-1844</p><p>Location: 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0</p>

2010 Ford Fusion

151,600 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14012730

2010 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

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Contact Seller
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$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FAHP0HA0AR358797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome

FREE 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty

OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.

Price: $5,499 + HST & Licensing

Fully Safety Certified

2010 Ford Fusion SE

A reliable, spacious, and comfortable daily driver offering a smooth ride and excellent value.

Top Features:

• Extras: Comes with Two Sets of Tires (Both on Rims) & FREE Rust Proofing!

• Engine: Reliable 2.5L 4-Cylinder.

• Interior: Premium Cloth Seating with Power Driver's Seat.

• Comfort: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks.

• Tech: AM/FM/CD Audio with Auxiliary Input.

Status:

• 151,152 Kilometers

• Well-Maintained

• Very Clean Interior & Exterior

Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).

Call or Text Kapil: 437-766-1844

Location: 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
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437-766-XXXX

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437-766-1844

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$5,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2010 Ford Fusion