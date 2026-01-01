$5,499+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Fusion
SE
2010 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome
FREE 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty
OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.
Price: $5,499 + HST & Licensing
Fully Safety Certified
2010 Ford Fusion SE
A reliable, spacious, and comfortable daily driver offering a smooth ride and excellent value.
Top Features:
• Extras: Comes with Two Sets of Tires (Both on Rims) & FREE Rust Proofing!
• Engine: Reliable 2.5L 4-Cylinder.
• Interior: Premium Cloth Seating with Power Driver's Seat.
• Comfort: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks.
• Tech: AM/FM/CD Audio with Auxiliary Input.
Status:
• 151,152 Kilometers
• Well-Maintained
• Very Clean Interior & Exterior
Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).
Call or Text Kapil: 437-766-1844
Location: 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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437-766-1844