$4,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Accord
LX
2010 Honda Accord
LX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1HGCP2F3XAA803935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling 2010 Honda accord
218000 kms driven
Run and drive very well full size sadan
$499 extra if needed safety certified
1 year warranty options are available from as low as $299.
Call 437**766*1844 for inquiry
Outer paint is rough but engine transmission is solid
Thank you
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
2010 Honda Accord