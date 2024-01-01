Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2010 honda CRV</div><div>safety certified plus 1 year engine transmission warranty free for unlimited kms </div><div>2 set of tires both on rims </div><div>clean carfax </div><div>low kms nice condition </div><div>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE </div><div><br></div><div>no direct show ups only on appointments </div><div>call or text 4377661844</div>

2010 Honda CR-V

174,310 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1720935845
  2. 1720935845
  3. 1720935845
  4. 1720935845
  5. 1720935845
  6. 1720935845
  7. 1720935845
  8. 1720935845
  9. 1720935845
  10. 1720935845
  11. 1720935845
  12. 1720935845
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,310KM
VIN 5J6RE4H31AL820970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,310 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 honda CRVsafety certified plus 1 year engine transmission warranty free for unlimited kms 2 set of tires both on rims clean carfax low kms nice condition FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 
no direct show ups only on appointments call or text 4377661844

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2010 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2010 Honda CR-V LX 174,310 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla CE 0 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 212,000 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V