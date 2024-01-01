Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that delivers both power and comfort? Look no further than this 2010 Infiniti G37, now available at Verma Motors. This sleek gray sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition. Its spacious interior features luxurious leather seats, perfect for long drives or leisurely commutes. With 223,000km on the odometer, this G37 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Infiniti G37 is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, from windows and mirrors to door locks and steering. Stay comfortable with climate-controlled air conditioning and heated mirrors. And when the roads get tough, rely on the stability of traction control and the safety of anti-lock brakes.</p><p>This G37 is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Verma Motors today for a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this well-maintained and feature-rich sedan.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of its features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxury and comfort on every journey.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Maintain control on slippery surfaces for added safety.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2010 Infiniti G37

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Infiniti G37

Watch This Vehicle
12013936

2010 Infiniti G37

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1734132599
  2. 1734132603
  3. 1734132606
  4. 1734132608
  5. 1734132611
  6. 1734132613
  7. 1734132616
  8. 1734132620
  9. 1734132624
  10. 1734132627
  11. 1734132630
  12. 1734132633
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,000KM
VIN JN1CV6AR9AM460611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that delivers both power and comfort? Look no further than this 2010 Infiniti G37, now available at Verma Motors. This sleek gray sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition. Its spacious interior features luxurious leather seats, perfect for long drives or leisurely commutes. With 223,000km on the odometer, this G37 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.

This Infiniti G37 is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, from windows and mirrors to door locks and steering. Stay comfortable with climate-controlled air conditioning and heated mirrors. And when the roads get tough, rely on the stability of traction control and the safety of anti-lock brakes.

This G37 is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Verma Motors today for a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this well-maintained and feature-rich sedan.

Here are 5 of its features with the most sizzle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Leather Seats: Experience luxury and comfort on every journey.
  • Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with the push of a button.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  • Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery surfaces for added safety.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 153,800 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Kia Soul for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Kia Soul 113,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Accord for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2008 Honda Accord 230,832 KM $3,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,550

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2010 Infiniti G37