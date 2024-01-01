$6,550+ tax & licensing
2010 Infiniti G37
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$6,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that delivers both power and comfort? Look no further than this 2010 Infiniti G37, now available at Verma Motors. This sleek gray sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition. Its spacious interior features luxurious leather seats, perfect for long drives or leisurely commutes. With 223,000km on the odometer, this G37 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
This Infiniti G37 is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, from windows and mirrors to door locks and steering. Stay comfortable with climate-controlled air conditioning and heated mirrors. And when the roads get tough, rely on the stability of traction control and the safety of anti-lock brakes.
This G37 is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Visit Verma Motors today for a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this well-maintained and feature-rich sedan.
Here are 5 of its features with the most sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Experience luxury and comfort on every journey.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly unlock your vehicle with the push of a button.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery surfaces for added safety.
Vehicle Features
437-766-1844