$6,499+ taxes & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester
2010 Subaru Forester
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,000KM
VIN JF2SH6CC0AH796182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Subaru Forester
Digital safety certified
6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
‼️ clean title “Perfect Condition”
‼️🤩 safety available
‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++
🦾 Fully detailed 🧼🧽 Excellent fuel efficiency * Cruise control system 🎛️
Leather interior premium alloy heated seats navigation screen sun roof push start key less entry
Payment option available
Call or text 705**988**5300
What’s included in price?
**((( Safety )))**
**((( 6 month Warranty (Powertrain)))**
**((( Carfax Report )))**
Dealer Promise No Surprises - No hidden charges. Cash prices shown plus HST
Schedule your test drive please call two hours ahead your arrival. PRICES ARE ABSOLUTELY FAIR.
OMVIC Certified Dealer, UCDA Member, Buy with confidence
TIMINGS 10AM – 6PM
Verma Motors Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2010 Subaru Forester