Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2010 Toyota corolla ce</div><div>comes with 6 months free warranty </div><div>$6999 plus tax as is</div><div>$499 extra for safety </div><div>reliable and fuel efficient car</div><div>low budget unit</div><div>call 437**766**1844</div><div><br></div><div>if the ad is on do not just ask for its availability just call to grab this unit</div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2010 Toyota Corolla

168,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
12128862

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1737818267
  2. 1737818267
  3. 1737818267
  4. 1737818267
  5. 1737818267
  6. 1737818267
  7. 1737818267
  8. 1737818267
  9. 1737818267
  10. 1737818267
  11. 1737818267
  12. 1737818267
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,200KM
VIN 2T1BU4EEXAC359713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota corolla cecomes with 6 months free warranty $6999 plus tax as is$499 extra for safety reliable and fuel efficient carlow budget unitcall 437**766**1844
if the ad is on do not just ask for its availability just call to grab this unit

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2010 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla CE 168,200 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 164,403 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Venza AWD for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Toyota Venza AWD 209,925 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla