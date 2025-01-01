$7,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Volkswagen Jetta
wolfsburg
2010 Volkswagen Jetta
wolfsburg
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,280KM
VIN 3VWHJ7AJ5AM073036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,280 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA WOLFSBURG EDITION 4DR 2.0T TSIFinancing available with the lowest interest rate
Digital safety certified with 6 months warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.
This 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition has 176,000 km, is accident-free, and comes in excellent condition with a clean history. The Wolfsburg trim adds a sporty and premium touch, featuring upgraded interior accents, alloy wheels, and exclusive design elements that set it apart from standard Jettas.
Enjoy a comfortable, well-appointed interior, sleek exterior styling, and premium options including touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.
Financing is available, making it easy to own this distinctive and reliable Wolfsburg Edition Jetta today!
Digital safety certified with 6 months warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.
This 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition has 176,000 km, is accident-free, and comes in excellent condition with a clean history. The Wolfsburg trim adds a sporty and premium touch, featuring upgraded interior accents, alloy wheels, and exclusive design elements that set it apart from standard Jettas.
Enjoy a comfortable, well-appointed interior, sleek exterior styling, and premium options including touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.
Financing is available, making it easy to own this distinctive and reliable Wolfsburg Edition Jetta today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 125,000 KM $5,449 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE 156,060 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus IS 250 217,572 KM SOLD
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2010 Volkswagen Jetta