Menu
Account
Sign In
2010 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA WOLFSBURG EDITION 4DR 2.0T TSI<div>Financing available with the lowest interest rate</div><div><br></div><div>Digital safety certified with 6 months warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.</div><div><br></div><div>This 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition has 176,000 km, is accident-free, and comes in excellent condition with a clean history. The Wolfsburg trim adds a sporty and premium touch, featuring upgraded interior accents, alloy wheels, and exclusive design elements that set it apart from standard Jettas.</div><div><br></div><div>Enjoy a comfortable, well-appointed interior, sleek exterior styling, and premium options including touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.</div><div><br></div><div>Financing is available, making it easy to own this distinctive and reliable Wolfsburg Edition Jetta today!</div>

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

176,280 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

wolfsburg

Watch This Vehicle
12975721

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

wolfsburg

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1758080407
  2. 1758080407
  3. 1758080407
  4. 1758080407
  5. 1758080407
  6. 1758080407
  7. 1758080407
  8. 1758080407
  9. 1758080407
  10. 1758080407
  11. 1758080407
  12. 1758080407
  13. 1758080407
  14. 1758080407
  15. 1758080407
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,280KM
VIN 3VWHJ7AJ5AM073036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,280 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA WOLFSBURG EDITION 4DR 2.0T TSIFinancing available with the lowest interest rate
Digital safety certified with 6 months warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.
This 2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition has 176,000 km, is accident-free, and comes in excellent condition with a clean history. The Wolfsburg trim adds a sporty and premium touch, featuring upgraded interior accents, alloy wheels, and exclusive design elements that set it apart from standard Jettas.
Enjoy a comfortable, well-appointed interior, sleek exterior styling, and premium options including touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.
Financing is available, making it easy to own this distinctive and reliable Wolfsburg Edition Jetta today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 125,000 KM $5,449 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE 156,060 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2007 Lexus IS 250 217,572 KM SOLD

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2010 Volkswagen Jetta