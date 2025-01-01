$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Classic Edition
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Classic Edition
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAPK7C50BF082608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2011 BMW 328i Xdrive
Leather
Heated seats
Car play
AWD
No accident clean carfax
174km
$6999
Certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty. Financing is available
For more information please contact
647-504-0142
Carsandcarsautos.ca
Leather
Heated seats
Car play
AWD
No accident clean carfax
174km
$6999
Certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty. Financing is available
For more information please contact
647-504-0142
Carsandcarsautos.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Premium Synthetic Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cars and Cars Autos
2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Edition 125,700 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX 195,000 KM SOLD
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 217,300 KM SOLD
Email Cars and Cars Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
647-504-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cars and Cars Autos
647-504-0142
2011 BMW 3 Series