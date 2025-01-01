Menu
2011 bmw 328xi AWD<br><div>Africa addition Leather Navigation Sunroof Backup sensors Heated seats Clean carfax No accident Safty certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.For more information please contact 647-504-0142</div>

2011 BMW 3 Series

186,500 KM

$8,550

+ tax & licensing
Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
186,500KM
VIN WBAPK7C53BF084045

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,500 KM

2011 bmw 328xi AWD
Africa addition
Leather
Navigation
Sunroof
Backup sensors
Heated seats
Clean carfax
No accident
Safty certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.For more information please contact 647-504-0142

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Premium Synthetic Seats

