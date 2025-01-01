$8,550+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Classic Edition
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Classic Edition
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,500KM
VIN WBAPK7C53BF084045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 bmw 328xi AWD
Africa addition
Leather
Navigation
Sunroof
Backup sensors
Heated seats
Clean carfax
No accident
Safty certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.For more information please contact 647-504-0142
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Premium Synthetic Seats
647-504-XXXX(click to show)
