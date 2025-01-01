2011 BMW 5 Series

Menu
<div>2011 BMW 535i Xdrive full Size sadan</div><div><br></div><div> Digital safety certified </div><div><br></div><div> 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free </div><div><br></div><div>Premier white leather interior V6 AWD heated seats sunroof 2 remote keys </div><div><br></div><div> Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long</div>

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

12431640

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAFU7C55BC874079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 535i Xdrive full Size sadan

Digital safety certified 
 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free 
Premier white leather interior

V6 AWD heated seats sunroof 2 remote keys 
 Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

