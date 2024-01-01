Menu
2011 Ford expedition XLT AWD
certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty. Financing is also available. For more information plz contact 647-504-0142
Carsandcarsautos.ca

2011 Ford Expedition

225,285 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Expedition

XLT

2011 Ford Expedition

XLT

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,285KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJU1G52BEF41519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,285 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford expedition XLT AWD
certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty. Financing is also available. For more information plz contact 647-504-0142
Carsandcarsautos.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Cars and Cars Autos

647-504-0142

2011 Ford Expedition