Menu
Account
Sign In
💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer<div><br></div><div>🚘 2011 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅</div><div><br></div><div>🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected</div><div>• Fresh Oil Change</div><div>• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included</div><div>Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump</div><div><br></div><div>🌟 Premium Features:</div><div>• 2.4L i-VTEC Engine – Reliable & Fuel Efficient ⚙️</div><div>• Smooth Automatic Transmission</div><div>• Leather Interior with Heated Seats 🪑</div><div>• Sunroof ☀️</div><div>• Dual-Zone Climate Control</div><div>• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱</div><div>• Power Windows, Mirrors & Seats</div><div>• Keyless Entry</div><div>• Cruise Control</div><div>• Premium Audio System</div><div>• Alloy Wheels</div><div><br></div><div>📍 Mileage: 179,220 KM</div><div>🎨 Exterior Colour: Black</div><div>🪑 Interior Colour: Black</div><div>💰 Price: [$8999 + Tax]</div><div><br></div><div>📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844</div><div>📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this stylish and reliable Honda Accord — a perfect mix of performance, comfort, and long-term value! 🚀</div><div><br></div>

2011 Honda Accord

179,222 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L W/NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
13171190

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L W/NAVI

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1762996649
  2. 1762996649
  3. 1762996649
  4. 1762996649
  5. 1762996649
  6. 1762996649
  7. 1762996649
  8. 1762996649
  9. 1762996649
  10. 1762996649
  11. 1762996649
  12. 1762996649
  13. 1762996649
  14. 1762996649
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,222KM
VIN 1HGCP2F85BA802589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,222 KM

Vehicle Description

💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer
🚘 2011 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅
🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected• Fresh Oil Change• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty IncludedCoverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump
🌟 Premium Features:• 2.4L i-VTEC Engine – Reliable & Fuel Efficient ⚙️• Smooth Automatic Transmission• Leather Interior with Heated Seats 🪑• Sunroof ☀️• Dual-Zone Climate Control• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱• Power Windows, Mirrors & Seats• Keyless Entry• Cruise Control• Premium Audio System• Alloy Wheels
📍 Mileage: 179,220 KM🎨 Exterior Colour: Black🪑 Interior Colour: Black💰 Price: [$8999 + Tax]
📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this stylish and reliable Honda Accord — a perfect mix of performance, comfort, and long-term value! 🚀

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 159,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sdn Limited w/Technology Pkg for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sdn Limited w/Technology Pkg 164,000 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 121,000 KM SOLD

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2011 Honda Accord