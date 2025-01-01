$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda Accord
EX-L W/NAVI
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,222KM
VIN 1HGCP2F85BA802589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,222 KM
Vehicle Description
💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer
🚘 2011 Honda Accord Sedan EX-L | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅
🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected• Fresh Oil Change• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty IncludedCoverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump
🌟 Premium Features:• 2.4L i-VTEC Engine – Reliable & Fuel Efficient ⚙️• Smooth Automatic Transmission• Leather Interior with Heated Seats 🪑• Sunroof ☀️• Dual-Zone Climate Control• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱• Power Windows, Mirrors & Seats• Keyless Entry• Cruise Control• Premium Audio System• Alloy Wheels
📍 Mileage: 179,220 KM🎨 Exterior Colour: Black🪑 Interior Colour: Black💰 Price: [$8999 + Tax]
📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this stylish and reliable Honda Accord — a perfect mix of performance, comfort, and long-term value! 🚀
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
