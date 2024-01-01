Menu
2011 HONDA CR-V 4WD FAMILY SUV
▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE
▪︎CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT 30 SERVICE RECORDS 
▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH NEW BREAKS N ROTORS AND RUST PROOFING 
▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 
▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE

2011 Honda CR-V

177,200 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
177,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H34BL814243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA CR-V 4WD FAMILY SUV▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE▪︎CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT 30 SERVICE RECORDS ▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH NEW BREAKS N ROTORS AND RUST PROOFING ▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

