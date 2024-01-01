Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2011 Infiniti g37x coupe </div><div>Certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is also available<br>For more information please contact 647-504-0142 carsandcatsautos.ca<br></div><div><br></div><div>catless downpipes</div><div>valves muffler </div><div>coilover with dampeners and adjustments </div><div>rear seat delete</div><div>high flow air intake</div><div>owned by mechanic and well taken care </div><div><br></div>

2011 Infiniti G37

188,390 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Infiniti G37

X

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Infiniti G37

X

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

  1. 1718836836
  2. 1718836836
  3. 1718836836
  4. 1718836836
  5. 1718836836
  6. 1718836836
  7. 1718836836
  8. 1718836836
  9. 1718836836
  10. 1718836836
  11. 1718836836
  12. 1718836836
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,390KM
VIN JN1CV6EL5BM261157

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 188,390 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Infiniti g37x coupe Certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is also available
For more information please contact 647-504-0142 carsandcatsautos.ca

catless downpipesvalves muffler coilover with dampeners and adjustments rear seat deletehigh flow air intakeowned by mechanic and well taken care 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars and Cars Autos

Used 2011 Infiniti G37 X for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2011 Infiniti G37 X 188,390 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord Touring for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Honda Accord Touring 192,647 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 185,300 KM $9,550 + tax & lic

Email Cars and Cars Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-0142

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cars and Cars Autos

647-504-0142

Contact Seller
2011 Infiniti G37