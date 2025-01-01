Menu
2011 MAZDA 3

 $6999 AS IS $499 extra for safety

6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free

Sun Roof 2 set of remote keys alloy wheels 

Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 

Affordable price – won't last long

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

159,000 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1VF1B1388811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MAZDA 3
 $6999 AS IS $499 extra for safety
6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free 
Sun Roof 2 set of remote keys alloy wheels 
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 
Affordable price – won’t last long 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2011 Mazda MAZDA3