<div>2011 Mazda 3</div><div>Fully certified with safety paper </div><div>WARRANTY included for Free you limited Km</div><div>‼️ clean title “Perfect Condition”</div><div>‼️🤩 safety available </div><div>‼️The car runs like new car </div><div>Mechanically A+++🦾 </div><div>Fully detailed 🧼🧽</div><div>Excellent fuel efficiency</div><div>* Cruise control system 🎛️</div><div>Curtain Airbags * Driver Airbag * Front Side Airbags * Passenger Airbag</div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Free Oil change</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Verma Motors Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburg, ON </span></div>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

255,550 MI

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12695874

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,550MI
VIN JM1BL1UF1B1469213

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,550 MI

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 3Fully certified with safety paper WARRANTY included for Free you limited Km‼️ clean title “Perfect Condition”‼️🤩
safety available ‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++🦾 Fully detailed 🧼🧽Excellent fuel efficiency* Cruise control system 🎛️Curtain Airbags
* Driver Airbag
* Front Side Airbags
* Passenger AirbagFree Oil changeVerma Motors
Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburg, ON 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2011 Mazda MAZDA3