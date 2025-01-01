$5,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,550MI
VIN JM1BL1UF1B1469213
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,550 MI
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda 3Fully certified with safety paper WARRANTY included for Free you limited Km‼️ clean title “Perfect Condition”‼️🤩
safety available ‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++🦾 Fully detailed 🧼🧽Excellent fuel efficiency* Cruise control system 🎛️Curtain Airbags
* Driver Airbag
* Front Side Airbags
* Passenger AirbagFree Oil changeVerma Motors
Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburg, ON
safety available ‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++🦾 Fully detailed 🧼🧽Excellent fuel efficiency* Cruise control system 🎛️Curtain Airbags
* Driver Airbag
* Front Side Airbags
* Passenger AirbagFree Oil changeVerma Motors
Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburg, ON
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
2014 Kia Forte EX 173,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX 165,000 KM $10,490 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech 109,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2011 Mazda MAZDA3