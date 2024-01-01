Menu
2011 Mazda 6 I4<br><div>One owner Low km 125km No accident clean carfax Primium Leather Sunroof Blind spot Rear view camera Bluetooth Heated seats Heat mirror Power locks Power seats Power windows Fully loaded All service records since new Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 6475040142    </div>

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

125,700 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L Edition

12058297

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L Edition

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8CH6B5M03568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 6 I4
One owner
Low km
125km
No accident clean carfax
Primium Leather
Sunroof
Blind spot
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Heat mirror
Power locks
Power seats
Power windows
Fully loaded
All service records since new
Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 6475040142    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-XXXX

647-504-0142

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Cars and Cars Autos

647-504-0142

2011 Mazda MAZDA6