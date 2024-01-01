$8,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L Edition
2011 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L Edition
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,700KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1YVHZ8CH6B5M03568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda 6 I4
One owner
Low km
125km
No accident clean carfax
Primium Leather
Sunroof
Blind spot
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Heat mirror
Power locks
Power seats
Power windows
Fully loaded
All service records since new
Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 6475040142
One owner
Low km
125km
No accident clean carfax
Primium Leather
Sunroof
Blind spot
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Heat mirror
Power locks
Power seats
Power windows
Fully loaded
All service records since new
Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 6475040142
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cars and Cars Autos
2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Edition 125,700 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX 195,000 KM SOLD
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 217,300 KM SOLD
Email Cars and Cars Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
647-504-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Cars and Cars Autos
647-504-0142
2011 Mazda MAZDA6