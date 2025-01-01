$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,900 KM
Vehicle Description
💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer
🚘 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅
🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected
• Fresh Oil Change
• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included
Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump
🌟 Premium Features:
• 3.0L V6 Engine – Smooth & Powerful Performance ⚙️
• 7-Speed Automatic Transmission
• All-Wheel Drive (4MATIC) ❄️
• Leather Interior with Heated Seats 🪑
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Sunroof ☀️
• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱
• Power Windows, Mirrors & Seats
• Cruise Control
• Alloy Wheels
📍 Mileage: 163,190 KM
🎨 Exterior Colour: Blue
🪑 Interior Colour: Beige
💰 Price: $8,999 + Tax
📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844
📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this luxury C-Class — a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship! 🚀
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
437-766-1844