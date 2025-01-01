Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

163,900 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

13171181

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,900KM
Good Condition
VIN WDDGF8BBXBA506206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,900 KM

Vehicle Description

💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer

🚘 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅

🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected

• Fresh Oil Change

• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included

Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump

🌟 Premium Features:

• 3.0L V6 Engine – Smooth & Powerful Performance ⚙️

• 7-Speed Automatic Transmission

• All-Wheel Drive (4MATIC) ❄️

• Leather Interior with Heated Seats 🪑

• Dual-Zone Climate Control

• Sunroof ☀️

• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱

• Power Windows, Mirrors & Seats

• Cruise Control

• Alloy Wheels

 

📍 Mileage: 163,190 KM

🎨 Exterior Colour: Blue

🪑 Interior Colour: Beige

💰 Price: $8,999 + Tax

 

📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844

📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this luxury C-Class — a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship! 🚀

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Verma Motors

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class