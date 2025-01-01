Menu
<div>2011 Subaru froster AWD </div><div>safety certified and 6 months warranty including Awd car comes with 2 set of tires both on rims rust free car with clean interior and exterior reliable engine call 4377661844 to teat drive the car </div>

2011 Subaru Forester

189,000 KM

Details

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

12565037

2011 Subaru Forester

X Convenience

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC9BH705802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Subaru froster AWD safety certified and 6 months warranty including
Awd car comes with 2 set of tires both on rims rust free car with clean interior and exterior reliable engine
call 4377661844 to teat drive the car 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2011 Subaru Forester