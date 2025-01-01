$6,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester
X Convenience
2011 Subaru Forester
X Convenience
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC9BH705802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Subaru froster AWD safety certified and 6 months warranty including
Awd car comes with 2 set of tires both on rims rust free car with clean interior and exterior reliable engine
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
