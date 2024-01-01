Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>11990 plus tax </div><div>Low mileage</div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>clean carfax 7 seater car</span></div><div>safety certified </div><div>1 year engine transmission warranty </div><div>Financing in available </div>

2012 Ford Explorer

153,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1721502418
  2. 1721502418
  3. 1721502418
  4. 1721502418
  5. 1721502418
  6. 1721502418
  7. 1721502418
  8. 1721502418
  9. 1721502418
  10. 1721502418
  11. 1721502418
  12. 1721502418
  13. 1721502418
  14. 1721502418
  15. 1721502418
  16. 1721502418
  17. 1721502418
  18. 1721502418
  19. 1721502418
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMHK8D81CGA75910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

11990 plus tax Low mileageclean carfax 7 seater carsafety certified 1 year engine transmission warranty Financing in available 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE 142,350 KM $12,490 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2010 Honda CR-V LX 174,310 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2010 Toyota Corolla CE 159,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Explorer