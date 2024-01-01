SOLD
2012 Ford Explorer
2012 Ford Explorer
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Ford Explorer from Verma Motors. This handsome gray SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, making it perfect for tackling city streets and long road trips alike. The 4-wheel drive system gives you confidence in any weather condition, while the spacious interior and comfortable seating ensure a pleasant ride for everyone.
This Explorer comes loaded with features, making it an excellent value for the price. You'll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, along with the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. Stay comfortable on cold mornings with heated mirrors and a cozy cabin thanks to the climate control.
Here are five features that really make this 2012 Ford Explorer stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this the perfect vehicle for families and adventures.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Explorer with ease and convenience, no need to fumble for keys.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on cold days with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Multiple Airbags: Travel with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a full suite of airbags for ultimate safety.
Stop by Verma Motors today to take this 2012 Ford Explorer for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
437-766-1844