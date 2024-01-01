Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Ford Explorer from Verma Motors. This handsome gray SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, making it perfect for tackling city streets and long road trips alike. The 4-wheel drive system gives you confidence in any weather condition, while the spacious interior and comfortable seating ensure a pleasant ride for everyone.

This Explorer comes loaded with features, making it an excellent value for the price. Youll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, along with the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. Stay comfortable on cold mornings with heated mirrors and a cozy cabin thanks to the climate control.

Here are five features that really make this 2012 Ford Explorer stand out:

4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this the perfect vehicle for families and adventures.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your Explorer with ease and convenience, no need to fumble for keys.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on cold days with the convenience of heated mirrors.
Multiple Airbags: Travel with peace of mind knowing youre protected by a full suite of airbags for ultimate safety.

Stop by Verma Motors today to take this 2012 Ford Explorer for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!

156,000 KM

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

156,000KM
VIN 1FMHK8D81CGA75910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2012 Ford Explorer from Verma Motors. This handsome gray SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, making it perfect for tackling city streets and long road trips alike. The 4-wheel drive system gives you confidence in any weather condition, while the spacious interior and comfortable seating ensure a pleasant ride for everyone.

This Explorer comes loaded with features, making it an excellent value for the price. You'll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, along with the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. Stay comfortable on cold mornings with heated mirrors and a cozy cabin thanks to the climate control.

Here are five features that really make this 2012 Ford Explorer stand out:

  1. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
  2. Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this the perfect vehicle for families and adventures.
  3. Keyless Entry: Unlock your Explorer with ease and convenience, no need to fumble for keys.
  4. Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable on cold days with the convenience of heated mirrors.
  5. Multiple Airbags: Travel with peace of mind knowing you're protected by a full suite of airbags for ultimate safety.

Stop by Verma Motors today to take this 2012 Ford Explorer for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

