$7,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
237,500KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F4XCH100389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 237,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 HONDA CIVIC FUEL EFFICIENT CAR▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE▪︎CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT 29 SERVICE RECORDS ▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED ▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Verma Motors
2012 Honda Civic LX 237,500 KM $7,988 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V LX 177,200 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 141,500 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2012 Honda Civic