Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 HONDA CIVIC FUEL EFFICIENT CAR</div><div>▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE</div><div>▪︎CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT 29 SERVICE RECORDS </div><div>▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED </div><div>▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE </div><div>▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE </div><div> </div>

2012 Honda Civic

237,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1726941719
  2. 1726941719
  3. 1726941719
  4. 1726941719
  5. 1726941719
  6. 1726941719
  7. 1726941719
  8. 1726941719
  9. 1726941719
  10. 1726941719
  11. 1726941719
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F4XCH100389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC FUEL EFFICIENT CAR▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE▪︎CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT 29 SERVICE RECORDS ▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED ▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 237,500 KM $7,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2011 Honda CR-V LX 177,200 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT 141,500 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic