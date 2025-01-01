Menu
<div>2012 Honda civic lx</div><div>safety certified comes with a 6 month transmission free warranty </div><div>One owner clean Carfax no accident</div><div>Beautiful interior and exterior fuel efficient car</div><div>Call 437**766**1844 to book an appointment</div>

2012 Honda Civic

165,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing


LX

12268111



LX

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.



+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F40CH119565

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

2012 Honda civic lxsafety certified comes with a 6 month transmission free warranty One owner clean Carfax no accidentBeautiful interior and exterior fuel efficient carCall 437**766**1844 to book an appointment

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.





9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0



437-766-1844



+ taxes & licensing





