2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F40CH119565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 HONDA CIVIC LX
ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX
2 set of tires
Digital safety certified
2 set of tires
Digital safety certified
6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX
2 set of tires
Digital safety certified
6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2012 Honda Civic