Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 HONDA CIVIC LX</div><div><br></div><div>ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX</div><div><br></div><div>2 set of tires </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Digital safety certified </span><br></div><div><br></div><div>6 months warranty covers  engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free </div><div> </div><div>Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long<br></div>

2012 Honda Civic

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12431653

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1745191057
  2. 1745191057
  3. 1745191057
  4. 1745191057
  5. 1745191057
  6. 1745191057
  7. 1745191057
  8. 1745191057
  9. 1745191057
  10. 1745191057
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F40CH119565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC LX
ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX
2 set of tires 
Digital safety certified 

6 months warranty covers  engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free  Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2016 Kia Optima LX+ for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Kia Optima LX+ 181,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 159,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX 173,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic