$7,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
158,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCU5AE9CU008471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,200 KM
Vehicle Description
**FREE 1 year warranty with safety certificate**Selling a 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS: Reliable compact car with fuel efficiency, well-maintained, low mileage, smooth handling, spacious interior, and modern features. Perfect for daily commutes or as a reliable first car.**REMOTE START****COMES WITH TWO REMOTE AND TWO KEYS****BOTH WINTER (rims) AND ALL SEASON(on alloys)TIRES****4377661844****vermamotorsinc@gmail.com**
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
2012 Hyundai Accent