$6,550+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Sonata from Verma Motors! This sleek white sedan with a grey interior has seen its share of the road, boasting an odometer reading of 196,000km, but it's still going strong. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing smooth acceleration and effortless cruising. The Sonata's spacious interior is perfect for families or those who enjoy having extra room for passengers and cargo.
This well-maintained Sonata is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, along with the comfort of heated mirrors and a tilt steering wheel. Safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control provide peace of mind on the road.
Here are 5 of the Sonata's most sizzling features:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease!
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with a simple touch.
- Side Airbags: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have extra protection in case of an accident.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for maximum comfort.
Visit Verma Motors today to test drive this 2012 Hyundai Sonata and experience its reliable performance and comfortable features firsthand.
Verma Motors
437-766-1844