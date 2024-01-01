Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Sonata from Verma Motors! This sleek white sedan with a grey interior has seen its share of the road, boasting an odometer reading of 196,000km, but its still going strong. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing smooth acceleration and effortless cruising. The Sonatas spacious interior is perfect for families or those who enjoy having extra room for passengers and cargo.</p><p>This well-maintained Sonata is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Youll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, along with the comfort of heated mirrors and a tilt steering wheel. Safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control provide peace of mind on the road.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Sonatas most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with ease!</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with a simple touch.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have extra protection in case of an accident.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Find the perfect driving position for maximum comfort.</li></ul><p>Visit Verma Motors today to test drive this 2012 Hyundai Sonata and experience its reliable performance and comfortable features firsthand.</p><p> </p>

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
196,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC2CH446934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2012 Hyundai Sonata from Verma Motors! This sleek white sedan with a grey interior has seen its share of the road, boasting an odometer reading of 196,000km, but it's still going strong. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing smooth acceleration and effortless cruising. The Sonata's spacious interior is perfect for families or those who enjoy having extra room for passengers and cargo.

This well-maintained Sonata is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, along with the comfort of heated mirrors and a tilt steering wheel. Safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control provide peace of mind on the road.

Here are 5 of the Sonata's most sizzling features:

  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease!
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
  • Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with a simple touch.
  • Side Airbags: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have extra protection in case of an accident.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position for maximum comfort.

Visit Verma Motors today to test drive this 2012 Hyundai Sonata and experience its reliable performance and comfortable features firsthand.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

