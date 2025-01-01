Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>2012 hyundai tucson AWD</span></p><p>one owner clear carfax</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;><br /></span> <span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>Call or text </span><span style=font-size: 1em; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;>437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em; border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%;><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />Affordable price – won’t last long ...</span></p>

2012 Hyundai Tucson

114,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL

12516349

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8JTCAC4CU423453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 hyundai tucson AWD

one owner clear carfax

Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free


 Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗


Affordable price – won’t last long ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2012 Hyundai Tucson