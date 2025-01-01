$8,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Tucson
GL
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
114,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8JTCAC4CU423453
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
2012 hyundai tucson AWD
one owner clear carfax
Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗
Affordable price – won’t last long ...
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
