$6,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,300KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1L72C1589601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda 3 sportscertified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty. Financing is also available. For more information plz contact 647-504-0142
Carsandcarsautos.ca
Carsandcarsautos.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cars and Cars Autos
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 217,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Expedition XLT 0 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 205,380 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Email Cars and Cars Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
647-504-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
Cars and Cars Autos
647-504-0142
2012 Mazda MAZDA3