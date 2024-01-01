Menu
<div>2012 Mazda 3 sports</div><div>certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty. Financing is also available. For more information plz contact 647-504-0142<br>Carsandcarsautos.ca<br></div>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

217,300 KM

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
217,300KM
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,300 KM

2012 Mazda 3 sportscertified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty. Financing is also available. For more information plz contact 647-504-0142
Carsandcarsautos.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bluetooth Connection

647-504-0142

