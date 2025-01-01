$7,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,700KM
VIN JM1BL1UF7C1539329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda3 sedan Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms freeheating seats heated steering Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗
Affordable price – won’t last long ...
Affordable price – won’t last long ...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 156,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX 164,000 KM SOLD
2013 Ford Explorer Base 164,000 KM $9,490 + tax & lic
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2012 Mazda MAZDA3