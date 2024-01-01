$7,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
2012 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,000KM
VIN 1YVHZ8CH9C5M14159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 mazda 6 automatic full size sadansafety certified 1 year free warranty engine transmission 2 set of keys black leather interior Reliable brand
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2012 Mazda MAZDA6