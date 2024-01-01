Menu
<div>2012 mazda 6 automatic full size sadan</div><div>safety certified </div><div>1 year free warranty engine transmission </div><div>2 set of keys black leather interior </div><div>Reliable brand </div>

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

212,000 KM

Details

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,000KM
VIN 1YVHZ8CH9C5M14159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 mazda 6 automatic full size sadansafety certified 1 year free warranty engine transmission 2 set of keys black leather interior Reliable brand 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2012 Mazda MAZDA6