2013 BMW 5 Series
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with this sleek 2013 BMW 5 Series Sedan, available at Verma Motors. This sophisticated gray beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive for superior handling in any weather, and an automatic transmission that seamlessly shifts gears for a smooth and enjoyable ride. Step inside and be greeted by a spacious and comfortable cabin adorned with premium materials and top-of-the-line features.
This BMW 5 Series is packed with amenities designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors that keep you warm and comfortable on chilly days to the premium sound system that fills the cabin with rich audio, every detail has been carefully considered. Enjoy peace of mind with the robust safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system.
Here are five features that truly make this 2013 BMW 5 Series stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience unparalleled control and stability in any driving condition.
- Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a world of crystal-clear audio.
- Keyless Entry & Power Features: Unlock, start, and operate your vehicle with ease.
- Spacious and Luxurious Cabin: Experience the ultimate in comfort and style.
Visit Verma Motors today to discover the thrill of driving this exceptional BMW 5 Series.
