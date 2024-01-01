Menu
<p>Experience the epitome of luxury and performance with this sleek 2013 BMW 5 Series Sedan, available at Verma Motors. This sophisticated gray beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive for superior handling in any weather, and an automatic transmission that seamlessly shifts gears for a smooth and enjoyable ride. Step inside and be greeted by a spacious and comfortable cabin adorned with premium materials and top-of-the-line features.</p><p>This BMW 5 Series is packed with amenities designed to enhance your driving experience. From the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors that keep you warm and comfortable on chilly days to the premium sound system that fills the cabin with rich audio, every detail has been carefully considered. Enjoy peace of mind with the robust safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, traction control, and a security system.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2013 BMW 5 Series stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience unparalleled control and stability in any driving condition.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel & Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in a world of crystal-clear audio.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Power Features:</strong> Unlock, start, and operate your vehicle with ease.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Luxurious Cabin:</strong> Experience the ultimate in comfort and style.</li></ul><p>Visit Verma Motors today to discover the thrill of driving this exceptional BMW 5 Series.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 BMW 5 Series

154,000 KM

SOLD

2013 BMW 5 Series

12013993

2013 BMW 5 Series

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

