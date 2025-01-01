Menu
2013 Chevy Trax 1LT<br><div>As is spec Brand new brakes and rotors all around. Runs and drive good Selling as is for $3550 plus tax For more information please contact 647-504-0142</div>

2013 Chevrolet Trax

190,800 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

12058333

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSB3DL189141

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,800 KM

2013 Chevy Trax 1LT
As is spec Brand new brakes and rotors all around.
Runs and drive good
Selling as is for $3550 plus tax
For more information please contact
647-504-0142

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

