2013 Dodge Dart SXT
2.0L. 4 cylinder 213km $4990 plus tax Certified with 6 month or 10000km engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available. For more information please contact 647-504-0142

2013 Dodge Dart

213,500 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

12058309

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,500KM
VIN 1C3CDFBA7DD343773

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,500 KM

2013 Dodge Dart SXT
2.0L. 4 cylinder
213km
$4990 plus tax
Certified with 6 month or 10000km engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.
For more information please contact
647-504-0142  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

647-504-0142

