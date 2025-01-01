Menu
2013 Kia Optima LX
Beautiful silver with black interior Brand new brakes and rotors all around 2.4L 4 cylinder. Power windows Power locks Heated seats Power seats Bluetooth Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Keyless Entry Traction Control 218km $5950 plus tax Comes safty certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty included in the price. Financing is available. For more information please contact 647-504-0142

2013 Kia Optima

218,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

LX

13050494

2013 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
218,500KM
VIN KNAGM4A72D5352198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful silver with black interior
Brand new brakes and rotors all around
2.4L 4 cylinder.
Power windows
Power locks
Heated seats
Power seats
Bluetooth
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Heated Seats
Keyless Entry
Traction Control
218km
$5950 plus tax
Comes safty certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty included in the price. Financing is available. For more information please contact 647-504-0142  

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

