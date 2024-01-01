Menu
<p>2013 Kia Soul 2u</p><p>Very low kms </p><p>▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY included</p><p>▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED 2 SET OF KEYS</p><p>CHEAP ON GAS</p><p> CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH </p><p>▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE </p><p>NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST</p><p>▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST</p>

113,000 KM

$6,499

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
113,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJT2A68D7594618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia Soul 2u

Very low kms 

▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY included

▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED 2 SET OF KEYS

CHEAP ON GAS

 CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH 

▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 

NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST

▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

