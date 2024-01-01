$6,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Kia Soul 2u
Very low kms
▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY included
▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED 2 SET OF KEYS
CHEAP ON GAS
CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH
▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST
▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST
