$6,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Forester
AWD
2013 Subaru Forester
AWD
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,300KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Subro Forster 2.5x SUV AWDGOOD FOR WINTER SEASON Safety Certified dealer saleComes with one year free powertrain warranty Clean title No accident on carAll payment method accepted Financing availableCall 437**766**1844
2013 Subaru Forester AWD 214,300 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
2013 Subaru Forester