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<p>Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome</p><p>FREE 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty</p><p>OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.</p><p>**Price: $[13499] + HST & Licensing**</p><p>**Fully Safety Certified**</p><p>**2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE**</p><p>*A highly reliable, fuel-efficient, and versatile compact SUV, perfect for families and daily commuting in all seasons.*</p><p>**Top Features:**</p><p> * **Extras:** Comes with **Two Sets of Tires**, **FREE Rust Proofing**, and **FREE Oil Changes**!</p><p> * **Exterior:** Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, and Fog Lights.</p><p> * **Engine & Drive:** Proven 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine.</p><p> * **Interior:** Premium Cloth Seating with a spacious cabin and fold-flat rear seats for extra cargo room.</p><p> * **Comfort:** Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control.</p><p> * **Tech:** Touchscreen Audio Display, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth Connectivity.</p><p>**Status:**</p><p> * 129,400 Kilometers</p><p> * Well-Maintained</p><p> * Very Clean Interior & Exterior</p><p>**Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).**</p><p>**Call or Text Kapil:** 437-766-1844</p><p>**Location:** 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0</p><p> </p>

2013 Toyota RAV4

129,400 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14227511

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV3DW030497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome

FREE 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty

OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.

**Price: $[13499] + HST & Licensing**

**Fully Safety Certified**

**2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE**

*A highly reliable, fuel-efficient, and versatile compact SUV, perfect for families and daily commuting in all seasons.*

**Top Features:**

 * **Extras:** Comes with **Two Sets of Tires**, **FREE Rust Proofing**, and **FREE Oil Changes**!

 * **Exterior:** Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, and Fog Lights.

 * **Engine & Drive:** Proven 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine.

 * **Interior:** Premium Cloth Seating with a spacious cabin and fold-flat rear seats for extra cargo room.

 * **Comfort:** Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control.

 * **Tech:** Touchscreen Audio Display, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth Connectivity.

**Status:**

 * 129,400 Kilometers

 * Well-Maintained

 * Very Clean Interior & Exterior

**Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).**

**Call or Text Kapil:** 437-766-1844

**Location:** 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
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$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2013 Toyota RAV4