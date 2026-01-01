$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available | All Credit Types Welcome
FREE 6-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty
OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer — Verma Motors Inc.
**Price: $[13499] + HST & Licensing**
**Fully Safety Certified**
**2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE**
*A highly reliable, fuel-efficient, and versatile compact SUV, perfect for families and daily commuting in all seasons.*
**Top Features:**
* **Extras:** Comes with **Two Sets of Tires**, **FREE Rust Proofing**, and **FREE Oil Changes**!
* **Exterior:** Power Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, and Fog Lights.
* **Engine & Drive:** Proven 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine.
* **Interior:** Premium Cloth Seating with a spacious cabin and fold-flat rear seats for extra cargo room.
* **Comfort:** Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control.
* **Tech:** Touchscreen Audio Display, Backup Camera, and Bluetooth Connectivity.
**Status:**
* 129,400 Kilometers
* Well-Maintained
* Very Clean Interior & Exterior
**Strictly Viewing by Appointment Only (Please book an appointment before coming; no walk-ins).**
**Call or Text Kapil:** 437-766-1844
**Location:** 9074 Wellington Rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
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437-766-1844