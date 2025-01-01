Menu
Well-maintained and reliable, it comes with a 6-month unlimited km warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – peace of mind included. Drive in style and comfort with this fully certified Mazda CX‑5, featuring a push-start ignition, sunroof, and a well-kept, spacious interior. Loaded with premium options such as alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, keyless entry, and air conditioning, this SUV is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Financing available with the lowest interest rates. Don't miss your chance to own this stylish, reliable, and fully loaded Mazda CX‑5 – vehicles like this move fast! 📞 Call or text 437‑766‑1844 to schedule your test drive today!

2013 Toyota Sienna

252,000 KM

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna

LE

13058489

2013 Toyota Sienna

LE

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,000KM
VIN 5TDJK3DC9DS065999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well-maintained and reliable, it comes with a 6-month unlimited km warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – peace of mind included.

Drive in style and comfort with this fully certified Mazda CX‑5, featuring a push-start ignition, sunroof, and a well-kept, spacious interior. Loaded with premium options such as alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, keyless entry, and air conditioning, this SUV is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.

Financing available with the lowest interest rates. Don’t miss your chance to own this stylish, reliable, and fully loaded Mazda CX‑5 – vehicles like this move fast!

📞 Call or text 437‑766‑1844 to schedule your test drive today!  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2013 Toyota Sienna