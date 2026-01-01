$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota Sienna (XLE/Limited) – 25 SERVICE RECORDS! 🤯 ACCIDENT-FREE & WARRANTY INCLUDED! 💎
FREE 1-Year Engine & Transmission Warranty (Unlimited KMs)! 🛡️
Price: $9,999 + Tax & Licensing | Safety Certified: Only $499 extra! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
Why You'll Love It:
📜 Incredible History: 25 SERVICE RECORDS!! Meticulously maintained and ACCIDENT-FREE.
💎 Toyota Reliability: Known as the "Swagger Wagon" – built to last forever.
🛋️ Luxury Comfort: Premium Leather Seats, Power Sunroof & Power Sliding Doors.
👨👩👧👦 Family Ready: Spacious 7/8 Passenger seating with massive cargo room.
❄️ Winter Ready: Heated Front Seats & strong traction control.
VIN: 5TDJK3DC9DS065999
📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844 Book your test drive today – A Toyota with this history won't last long!
437-766-1844