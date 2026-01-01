Menu
<p data-path-to-node=2><strong data-path-to-node=2 data-index-in-node=0>2013 Toyota Sienna (XLE/Limited) – 25 SERVICE RECORDS! 🤯</strong> <strong data-path-to-node=2 data-index-in-node=58>ACCIDENT-FREE & WARRANTY INCLUDED!</strong> 💎</p><p data-path-to-node=3><strong data-path-to-node=3 data-index-in-node=0>FREE 1-Year Engine & Transmission Warranty (Unlimited KMs)! 🛡️</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=4><strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=0>Price: $9,999</strong> + Tax & Licensing | <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=34>Safety Certified:</strong> Only <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=57>$499 extra!</strong> <strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=69>FINANCING AVAILABLE!</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=5><strong data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=0>Why Youll Love It:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=6><li><p data-path-to-node=6,0,0>📜 <strong data-path-to-node=6,0,0 data-index-in-node=3>Incredible History:</strong> <strong data-path-to-node=6,0,0 data-index-in-node=23>25 SERVICE RECORDS!!</strong> Meticulously maintained and <strong data-path-to-node=6,0,0 data-index-in-node=72>ACCIDENT-FREE</strong>.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,1,0>💎 <strong data-path-to-node=6,1,0 data-index-in-node=3>Toyota Reliability:</strong> Known as the Swagger Wagon – built to last forever.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,2,0>🛋️ <strong data-path-to-node=6,2,0 data-index-in-node=4>Luxury Comfort:</strong> Premium <strong data-path-to-node=6,2,0 data-index-in-node=28>Leather Seats</strong>, <strong data-path-to-node=6,2,0 data-index-in-node=43>Power Sunroof</strong> & Power Sliding Doors.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,3,0>👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 <strong data-path-to-node=6,3,0 data-index-in-node=12>Family Ready:</strong> Spacious 7/8 Passenger seating with massive cargo room.</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=6,4,0>❄️ <strong data-path-to-node=6,4,0 data-index-in-node=3>Winter Ready:</strong> Heated Front Seats & strong traction control.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=7><strong data-path-to-node=7 data-index-in-node=0>VIN:</strong> 5TDJK3DC9DS065999</p><p data-path-to-node=8>📞 <strong data-path-to-node=8 data-index-in-node=3>Call or Text: 437-766-1844</strong> <strong data-path-to-node=8 data-index-in-node=30>Book your test drive today – A Toyota with this history wont last long!</strong></p>

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

View Carfax Report

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

