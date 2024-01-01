$8,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Sportline
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Sportline
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVWBN7AN9DE505184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Volkswagen CC 2.0T
Leather
Navigator
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Power windows
Power locks
Fully loaded
Low km
131km
$8550
Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 647-504-0142
Leather
Navigator
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Power windows
Power locks
Fully loaded
Low km
131km
$8550
Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 647-504-0142
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cars and Cars Autos
2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Edition 125,700 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX 195,000 KM SOLD
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 217,300 KM SOLD
Email Cars and Cars Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
647-504-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,550
+ taxes & licensing
Cars and Cars Autos
647-504-0142
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC