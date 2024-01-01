Menu
2013 Volkswagen CC 2.0T<br><div>Leather Navigator Bluetooth Heated seats Power windows Power locks Fully loaded Low km 131km $8550 Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 647-504-0142 </div>

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,550

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

12058318

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WVWBN7AN9DE505184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagen CC 2.0T
Leather
Navigator
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Power windows
Power locks
Fully loaded
Low km
131km
$8550
Safty certified comes with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.For more information please contact 647-504-0142 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-XXXX

647-504-0142

$8,550

+ taxes & licensing

Cars and Cars Autos

647-504-0142

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC