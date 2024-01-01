Menu
<p>This 2014 Acura TL is a luxurious sedan that combines comfort, performance, and style. Its a great option for those looking for a spacious and well-equipped vehicle thats perfect for commuting or long road trips. With its sleek white exterior, youll be sure to make a statement wherever you go.</p><p>Under the hood, this TL boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine that provides ample power for spirited driving, while its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. Step inside the cabin, and youll be greeted by luxurious leather seats, a woodgrain interior trim, and a host of premium features.</p><p>Verma Motors is proud to offer this well-maintained 2014 Acura TL with 247,000km on the odometer. Its ready to take on your next adventure.</p><p>Here are five of its most enticing features:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> This TL is ready for any weather, with its all-wheel drive system providing superior traction and handling in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy luxurious comfort with the TLs premium leather seats that provide both style and support.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy during those chilly winter months with the heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Start:</strong> Unlock and start your car with the convenience of keyless entry and start, leaving your keys in your pocket.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio:</strong> Enjoy a wide variety of music and programming options with the TLs satellite radio.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

247,000 KM

12013975

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
247,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA9F30EA800093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

