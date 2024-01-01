SOLD
2014 Acura TL
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Acura TL is a luxurious sedan that combines comfort, performance, and style. It's a great option for those looking for a spacious and well-equipped vehicle that's perfect for commuting or long road trips. With its sleek white exterior, you'll be sure to make a statement wherever you go.
Under the hood, this TL boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine that provides ample power for spirited driving, while its all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions. Step inside the cabin, and you'll be greeted by luxurious leather seats, a woodgrain interior trim, and a host of premium features.
Verma Motors is proud to offer this well-maintained 2014 Acura TL with 247,000km on the odometer. It's ready to take on your next adventure.
Here are five of its most enticing features:
- All-Wheel Drive: This TL is ready for any weather, with its all-wheel drive system providing superior traction and handling in all conditions.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort with the TL's premium leather seats that provide both style and support.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy during those chilly winter months with the heated front seats.
- Keyless Entry & Start: Unlock and start your car with the convenience of keyless entry and start, leaving your keys in your pocket.
- Satellite Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music and programming options with the TL's satellite radio.
