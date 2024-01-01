Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Honda Accord from Verma Motors. This sleek, gray sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and an array of features that will make every drive enjoyable. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend road trip, this Accord has you covered.</p><p>Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Accord provides a balanced blend of performance and efficiency. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, keep warm with heated mirrors, and stay connected with the integrated CD player. This well-maintained Accord offers peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2014 Honda Accord:</p><ol><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock the car and start your engine without ever taking your keys out of your pocket.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> No more frosty mornings! Enjoy clear visibility with the heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Door Locks:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation for your windows and doors.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Adjust the steering wheel to your preferred driving position for maximum comfort.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing that this Accord helps maintain optimal traction in slippery conditions.</li></ol><p>Visit Verma Motors today to see this impressive 2014 Honda Accord in person!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Honda Accord

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2014 Honda Accord

Watch This Vehicle
12013987

2014 Honda Accord

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1734136537
  2. 1734136539
  3. 1734136540
  4. 1734136542
  5. 1734136544
  6. 1734136547
  7. 1734136549
  8. 1734136551
  9. 1734136552
  10. 1734136554
  11. 1734136556
  12. 1734136558
  13. 1734136559
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

SOLD

Used
114,000KM
VIN 1HGCR2F36EA810302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Honda Accord from Verma Motors. This sleek, gray sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and an array of features that will make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend road trip, this Accord has you covered.

Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Accord provides a balanced blend of performance and efficiency. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, keep warm with heated mirrors, and stay connected with the integrated CD player. This well-maintained Accord offers peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.

Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2014 Honda Accord:

  1. Keyless Entry: Unlock the car and start your engine without ever taking your keys out of your pocket.
  2. Heated Mirrors: No more frosty mornings! Enjoy clear visibility with the heated side mirrors.
  3. Power Windows and Door Locks: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation for your windows and doors.
  4. Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your preferred driving position for maximum comfort.
  5. Traction Control: Drive with confidence, knowing that this Accord helps maintain optimal traction in slippery conditions.

Visit Verma Motors today to see this impressive 2014 Honda Accord in person!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2013 BMW 5 Series for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 BMW 5 Series 154,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Honda HR-V awd for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Honda HR-V awd 113,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Honda Accord for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Honda Accord 114,000 KM SOLD

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord