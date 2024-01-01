SOLD
2014 Honda Accord
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Honda Accord from Verma Motors. This sleek, gray sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and an array of features that will make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend road trip, this Accord has you covered.
Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this Accord provides a balanced blend of performance and efficiency. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, keep warm with heated mirrors, and stay connected with the integrated CD player. This well-maintained Accord offers peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2014 Honda Accord:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock the car and start your engine without ever taking your keys out of your pocket.
- Heated Mirrors: No more frosty mornings! Enjoy clear visibility with the heated side mirrors.
- Power Windows and Door Locks: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch operation for your windows and doors.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your preferred driving position for maximum comfort.
- Traction Control: Drive with confidence, knowing that this Accord helps maintain optimal traction in slippery conditions.
Visit Verma Motors today to see this impressive 2014 Honda Accord in person!
