Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Honda Civic sedan touring</div><div>Comes with six month <b>engine transmission warranty</b></div><div><b>Safety certified </b></div><div><b>2 set of tires with 2 set of original alloy wheels</b></div><div>Best in fuel economy leather interior sunroof and Blindspot camera back up camera to set of remote keys <b>clean Carfax one owner car</b></div><div>call 437**766**1844 to book an appointment for test drive</div>

2014 Honda Civic

171,824 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12247711

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1741220130
  2. 1741220130
  3. 1741220130
  4. 1741220130
  5. 1741220130
  6. 1741220130
  7. 1741220130
  8. 1741220130
  9. 1741220130
  10. 1741220130
  11. 1741220130
  12. 1741220130
  13. 1741220130
  14. 1741220130
  15. 1741220130
  16. 1741220130
  17. 1741220130
  18. 1741220130
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,824KM
VIN 2HGFB2F7XEH016635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,824 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Civic sedan touringComes with six month engine transmission warrantySafety certified 2 set of tires with 2 set of original alloy wheelsBest in fuel economy leather interior sunroof and Blindspot camera back up camera to set of remote keys clean Carfax one owner carcall 437**766**1844 to book an appointment for test drive

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 184,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h Rx 435 h for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2011 Lexus RX 450h Rx 435 h 248,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience 177,130 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic