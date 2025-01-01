Menu
2014 Honda civic Ex<br><div>Sunroof Backup camera Right turn camera Heated seats Power locks Power windows Low km 166km Clean inside out Safty certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available. For more information please contact 647-504-0142  </div>

2014 Honda Civic

166,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
12495202

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
166,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51EH014089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda civic Ex
Sunroof
Backup camera
Right turn camera
Heated seats
Power locks
Power windows
Low km
166km
Clean inside out
Safty certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty.Financing is available.
For more information please contact
647-504-0142  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

647-504-0142

