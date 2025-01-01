$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
4dr Sdn Limited w/Technology Pkg
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid | No Accidents | Certified | Warranty Included
Finance available
Presenting a well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with 164,000 km. This vehicle is accident-free and in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition. It offers a perfect balance of comfort, performance, and outstanding fuel efficiency.
Key Features:
Hybrid engine for exceptional fuel economy
Smooth automatic transmission
Clean, spacious, and comfortable interior
Advanced safety and reliability
Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, keyless entry, and more
Warranty & Certification:
This vehicle comes with a 6-month unlimited kilometer warranty, covering all major components for your peace of mind.
A digital safety certification is also included in the price — no hidden fees or extra costs.
Price:
$8,990 + tax
Experience quality, reliability, and efficiency with this certified 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.
Contact us today to schedule your test drive or for more details
437_766-1844
Vehicle Features
