<p>2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid | No Accidents | Certified | Warranty Included</p><p>Finance available</p><p>Presenting a well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with 164,000 km. This vehicle is accident-free and in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition. It offers a perfect balance of comfort, performance, and outstanding fuel efficiency.</p><p>Key Features:</p><p>Hybrid engine for exceptional fuel economy</p><p>Smooth automatic transmission</p><p>Clean, spacious, and comfortable interior</p><p>Advanced safety and reliability</p><p>Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, keyless entry, and more</p><p>Warranty & Certification:</p><p>This vehicle comes with a 6-month unlimited kilometer warranty, covering all major components for your peace of mind.</p><p>A digital safety certification is also included in the price — no hidden fees or extra costs.</p><p>Price:</p><p>$8,990 + tax</p><p>Experience quality, reliability, and efficiency with this certified 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.</p><p>Contact us today to schedule your test drive or for more details</p><p>437_766-1844</p>

2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

164,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

4dr Sdn Limited w/Technology Pkg

13083482

2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

4dr Sdn Limited w/Technology Pkg

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHEC4A46EA115592

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid | No Accidents | Certified | Warranty Included

Finance available

Presenting a well-maintained 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with 164,000 km. This vehicle is accident-free and in excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition. It offers a perfect balance of comfort, performance, and outstanding fuel efficiency.

Key Features:

Hybrid engine for exceptional fuel economy

Smooth automatic transmission

Clean, spacious, and comfortable interior

Advanced safety and reliability

Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, keyless entry, and more

Warranty & Certification:

This vehicle comes with a 6-month unlimited kilometer warranty, covering all major components for your peace of mind.

A digital safety certification is also included in the price — no hidden fees or extra costs.

Price:

$8,990 + tax

Experience quality, reliability, and efficiency with this certified 2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

Contact us today to schedule your test drive or for more details

437_766-1844

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid