Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Tucson from Verma Motors! This sleek gray SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe and comfortable with anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and multiple airbags. The Tucson also includes a CD player for your favorite tunes and cruise control for those long highway drives.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Tucson with just a push of a button. No more fumbling for keys!</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with just the touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive safely and confidently, no matter the time of day or weather conditions.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride with cruise control, especially on long trips.</li></ul><p>This 2014 Hyundai Tucson is a great option for drivers who need a reliable, comfortable, and stylish SUV. Stop by Verma Motors today to see it for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Hyundai Tucson

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle
12013933

2014 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1734132408
  2. 1734132412
  3. 1734132415
  4. 1734132419
  5. 1734132424
  6. 1734132427
  7. 1734132429
  8. 1734132432
  9. 1734132434
  10. 1734132437
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
VIN KM8JT3AF0EU907763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Hyundai Tucson from Verma Motors! This sleek gray SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures.

Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay safe and comfortable with anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and multiple airbags. The Tucson also includes a CD player for your favorite tunes and cruise control for those long highway drives.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your Tucson with just a push of a button. No more fumbling for keys!
  • Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days.
  • Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with just the touch of a button.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive safely and confidently, no matter the time of day or weather conditions.
  • Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the ride with cruise control, especially on long trips.

This 2014 Hyundai Tucson is a great option for drivers who need a reliable, comfortable, and stylish SUV. Stop by Verma Motors today to see it for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Toyota Camry LE 163,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 153,800 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Kia Soul for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Kia Soul 113,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,550

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Tucson