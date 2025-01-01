$6,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Kia Forte
EX
2014 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 kia forte 173000 kms drivensafety certified with 6 month powertrain warranty with original kia rims and steel rimsclean carfax call 4377661844 to see the car
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
2012 Honda Civic LX 176,000 KM SOLD
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 219,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 189,000 KM SOLD
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2014 Kia Forte