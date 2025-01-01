Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 kia forte </div><div>173000 kms driven</div><div>safety certified with 6 month powertrain warranty </div><div>with original kia rims and steel rims</div><div>clean carfax </div><div>call 4377661844 to see the car</div>

2014 Kia Forte

173,000 KM

Details Description

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12411657

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1744689062
  2. 1744689062
  3. 1744689062
  4. 1744689062
  5. 1744689062
  6. 1744689062
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 kia forte 173000 kms drivensafety certified with 6 month powertrain warranty with original kia rims and steel rimsclean carfax call 4377661844 to see the car

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 176,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 219,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 189,000 KM SOLD

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte