Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>2014 KIA Forte Ex<div>SAFATY CERTIFIED ***FINANCE AVAILABLE ** CLEAN CARFAX</div><div> Digital safety certified SMOTH DRIVE</div><div> 6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long ...</div>

2014 Kia Forte

173,000 KM

Details Description

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12645162

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1749913813
  2. 1749913813
  3. 1749913813
  4. 1749913813
  5. 1749913813
  6. 1749913813
  7. 1749913813
  8. 1749913813
  9. 1749913813
  10. 1749913813
  11. 1749913813
  12. 1749913813
  13. 1749913813
  14. 1749913813
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2014 KIA Forte ExSAFATY CERTIFIED ***FINANCE AVAILABLE ** CLEAN CARFAX Digital safety certified SMOTH DRIVE 6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2014 Kia Forte EX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX 173,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX 165,000 KM $10,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech 109,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Kia Forte