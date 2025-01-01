$6,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 KIA Forte ExSAFATY CERTIFIED ***FINANCE AVAILABLE ** CLEAN CARFAX Digital safety certified SMOTH DRIVE 6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long ...
