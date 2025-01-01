$7,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Kia Rio
EX+
2014 Kia Rio
EX+
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,300KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADN4A39E6378029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia rio ex+
Digital safety certified
6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
Leather interior premium alloy heated steering navigation screen sun roof push start key less entry
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long
Digital safety certified
6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
Leather interior premium alloy heated steering navigation screen sun roof push start key less entry
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
2016 Kia Optima LX+ 181,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 159,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte EX 173,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2014 Kia Rio