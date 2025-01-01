Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014  Kia rio ex+ </div><div><br></div><div>Digital safety certified </div><div><br></div><div>6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free</div><div><br></div><div>Leather interior premium alloy heated steering navigation screen sun roof push start key less entry </div><div><br></div><div>Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long</div>

2014 Kia Rio

14,300 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rio

EX+

Watch This Vehicle
12431641

2014 Kia Rio

EX+

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1745189361
  2. 1745189361
  3. 1745189361
  4. 1745189361
  5. 1745189361
  6. 1745189361
  7. 1745189361
  8. 1745189361
  9. 1745189361
  10. 1745189361
  11. 1745189361
  12. 1745189361
  13. 1745189361
  14. 1745189361
  15. 1745189361
  16. 1745189361
  17. 1745189361
  18. 1745189361
  19. 1745189361
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,300KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADN4A39E6378029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2014  Kia rio ex+ 
Digital safety certified 
6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
Leather interior premium alloy heated steering navigation screen sun roof push start key less entry 
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! Affordable price wont last long

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2016 Kia Optima LX+ for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Kia Optima LX+ 181,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 159,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX 173,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio