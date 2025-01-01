$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
GS
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
GS
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1GJ1V58E1107014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda 6 Touring – Safety Certified ✅
• 6-month warranty on engine & transmission ⚙️🛡️
• Professionally undercoated with rubberized rust proofing 🛠️
• Premium leather interior 🛋️
• Sunroof ☀️ and rearview camera 🎥 for added comfort and safety
Call or text 437-766-1844 to book your appointment or schedule a test drive today! 📞🚗
• 6-month warranty on engine & transmission ⚙️🛡️
• Professionally undercoated with rubberized rust proofing 🛠️
• Premium leather interior 🛋️
• Sunroof ☀️ and rearview camera 🎥 for added comfort and safety
Call or text 437-766-1844 to book your appointment or schedule a test drive today! 📞🚗
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
2013 Ford Explorer Base 164,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX 154,000 KM SOLD
2012 Honda Civic LX 165,000 KM SOLD
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2014 Mazda MAZDA6