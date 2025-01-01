Menu
2014 Mazda 6 Touring – Safety Certified ✅

• 6-month warranty on engine & transmission ⚙️🛡️ 

• Professionally undercoated with rubberized   rust proofing 🛠️ 

• Premium leather interior 🛋️

• Sunroof ☀️ and rearview camera 🎥 for added comfort and safety 

Call or text 437-766-1844 to book your appointment or schedule a test drive today! 📞🚗

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12382554

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

GS

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1GJ1V58E1107014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 2014 Mazda 6 Touring – Safety Certified ✅ 
 • 6-month warranty on engine & transmission ⚙️🛡️ 

 • Professionally undercoated with rubberized   rust proofing 🛠️ 
 • Premium leather interior 🛋️
 • Sunroof ☀️ and rearview camera 🎥 for added comfort and safety 
Call or text 437-766-1844 to book your appointment or schedule a test drive today! 📞🚗 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Mazda MAZDA6